Marlow have a special visit from FA Cup to celebrate their history

FA CUP stalwarts Marlow were paid a special visit from the famous trophy this week to celebrate their role in the competition’s illustrious history.

The Blues, founded in 1870, made their 140th appearance this weekend when they took on Slimbridge in the Preliminary Round.

Marlow entered the competition’s first edition in the 1871-72 season and no other club across the football pyramid has participated on more occasions since.

In recognition of their close ties with the competition, and its 150th anniversary, the famous trophy was taken to Marlow’s Alfred Davis Memorial Ground ahead of the weekend’s fixture.

Over 300 players, fans and people from the local community were able to have their picture with it.

“This means a lot,” said chairman Terry Staines. “We’re hoping that the interest of the cup visiting and so many people being here to see it will bring them back in large numbers.

“The competition has such a rich history. Everyone wants to be in it and they all think they have a real chance of drawing a Manchester United, Arsenal or Liverpool. Even if it’s not that realistic, we’re all in the same competition, so why not dream that far ahead.”

MARLOW, ENGLAND – AUGUST 18: Emirates FA Cup 150th anniversary event at Marlow Football Club on August 18, 2021 in Marlow, England. (Photo by Alex Morton – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The FA’s director of professional game relations Andy Ambler said: “Marlow epitomise why this competition has been so special for 15 decades. Clubs like them have a real opportunity to advance and take on the very elite of our sport and it’s brilliant to see the excitement that days like this can bring to their local communities.”