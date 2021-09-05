Royston Town 1-2 Mildenhall Town: Pope the saviour in shock Hall win

By Duncan Easley

ROYSTON TOWN 1

MILDENHALL TOWN 2

MILDENHALL flew the Eastern Counties League flag high as Darryl Coakley’s late goal and Josh Pope’s even later penalty save gave them a shock win at Southern League Premier outfit Royston.

There was no hint of the shock to come as the Crows deservedly led on 13 minutes when Isaac Galliford rifled home, after Matt Bateman’s shot was well saved by Pope.

But Mildenhall were level six minutes later, Dan Brown heading home a well-flighted free-kick into the box by Scott Chaplin.

Clear-cut opportunities from then on were few and far between, as R...