Merstham 0-2 Hereford: Bulls progress but did their gaffer?

By DAVID RICHARDSON
MERSTHAM 0
HEREFORD 2
Owen-Evans 42, Pinchard 47
BULLS-EYE! Hereford celebrate Tom Owen-Evans opening the scoring
PICTURE: Ed Boyden
MERSTHAM: (4-4-2): Bull; Williams, Richmond, Collins, Mason; Anderson (Greenwood 54), Ghabaoui (Monga 64), Jacquart, Adjei-Hersey; Sam-Yorke (Folkes 61), Makofo.
Subs not used: Palmer, Ellaway,
HEREFORD: (4-2-3-1): Liburd-Hines; Hodgkiss, Pollock, Andoh, Hancox; Kouhyar, Lloyd (Forsyth 70); Hulbert, Pinchard (Whittingham 79), Owen-Evans; Smith (McLean 59)
Subs not used: Nesbeth, Price,
HEREFORD comfortably overcame their Merstham a...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login