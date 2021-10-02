Merstham 0-2 Hereford: Bulls progress but did their gaffer?

By DAVID RICHARDSON

MERSTHAM 0

HEREFORD 2

Owen-Evans 42, Pinchard 47

BULLS-EYE! Hereford celebrate Tom Owen-Evans opening the scoring

PICTURE: Ed Boyden

MERSTHAM: (4-4-2): Bull; Williams, Richmond, Collins, Mason; Anderson (Greenwood 54), Ghabaoui (Monga 64), Jacquart, Adjei-Hersey; Sam-Yorke (Folkes 61), Makofo.

Subs not used: Palmer, Ellaway,

HEREFORD: (4-2-3-1): Liburd-Hines; Hodgkiss, Pollock, Andoh, Hancox; Kouhyar, Lloyd (Forsyth 70); Hulbert, Pinchard (Whittingham 79), Owen-Evans; Smith (McLean 59)

Subs not used: Nesbeth, Price,

HEREFORD comfortably overcame their Merstham a...