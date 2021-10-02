Hanley Town 1-1 Brackley Town: Ryan hits out after Town get a replay

By Nicholas Harling
HANLEY TOWN 1
Dodds 35
BRACKLEY TOWN 1
Dean 55
WET AND WILD: Hanley Town celebrate Louis Dodds’ first-half goal
PICTURE: Karl Brooks Photography
LEVEL BEST: Gareth Dean scored the equaliser for Brackley Town
RYAN SHOTTON punched a hole in a cupboard outside the dressing room after his controversial dismissal had left Hanley Town clinging on for the last six minutes for a replay on Tuesday that the unbeaten Midland League contenders fully deserve.
The former Stoke City defender was harshly sent off after tangling with Matt Lowe on the edge of the area as they chased...
