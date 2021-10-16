Southend United 4-1 Chertsey Town: Focussed Jason is just happy to survive!

By Jason Creasey
SOUTHEND UTD 4
Ferguson 14, Murphy 33, Ralph 74, Walsh 85
CHERTSEY TN 1
Maclaren 5
PUMPED UP: Southend’s Rhys Murphy celebrates making it 2-1 and, inset, Casey Maclaren savours giving Chertsey an early lead
PICTURE: Holly Allison
SOUTHEND United’s interim head coach Jason Demetriou survived an early scare to begin his caretaker reign with a batting win over plucky Chertsey Town at Roots Hall.
Demetriou stepped up from being a player to take control of the Shrimpers following Phil Brown’s departure last Saturday night.
And the 33-year-old was delighted to see his si...
