Southend United 4-1 Chertsey Town: Focussed Jason is just happy to survive!

By Jason Creasey

SOUTHEND UTD 4

Ferguson 14, Murphy 33, Ralph 74, Walsh 85

CHERTSEY TN 1

Maclaren 5

PUMPED UP: Southend’s Rhys Murphy celebrates making it 2-1 and, inset, Casey Maclaren savours giving Chertsey an early lead

PICTURE: Holly Allison

SOUTHEND United’s interim head coach Jason Demetriou survived an early scare to begin his caretaker reign with a batting win over plucky Chertsey Town at Roots Hall.

Demetriou stepped up from being a player to take control of the Shrimpers following Phil Brown’s departure last Saturday night.

And the 33-year-old was delighted to see his si...