Marske United 0-0 Gateshead: Heed happy to do it all again

By Jeff Bowron

MARSKE UTD 0

GATESHEAD 0

STUDS UP! Marske striker Adam Boyes fouls Gateshead keeper Jacob Chapman

PICTURE: Shutterpress

GATESHEAD avoided an FA Cup shock as Marske United booked their place in today’s first round draw for the first time in their 65-year history.

However, they will have to do battle again on Tuesday to decide who will be there.

Two divisions separated the two sides but Marske had already won 13 of their 15 games this season conceding only three goals.

Gateshead were also inform winning their last five, but the National League North outfit had to settle ...