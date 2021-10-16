Marine 1-1 Wrexham: Mariners denied in late twist

By Phil Brennan
MARINE 1
Watkinson 78
WREXHAM 1
Davies 90+4
GOAL-DEN MOMENT: Wrexham watch on as Owen Watkinson’s header goes in
PICTURE: Alun Roberts
A JORDAN Davies free-kick deep into stoppage time cruelly denied Marine another memorable FA Cup victory at Rossett Park.
The Mariners, who famously marched into the third round last season earning a mammoth tie with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, looked like taking another huge cup scalp when Owen Watkinson headed the NPL Division One West side into a 78th-minute lead.
But Wrexham, of the Hollywood owners and a Football League-sized budge...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login