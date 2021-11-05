Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson wants full focus in FA Cup tie with Altrincham

By Mark Carruthers

Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson has called for full focus from his players as they prepare to face Altrincham in the FA Cup first round.

Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News

The Heed head into the tie looking to preserve a perfect home record this season after claiming wins in all six of their league and cup fixtures at the International Stadium.

However, Saturday’s meeting with the Robins provides a sterner test for Williamson and his players as they face an Altrincham side that are currently sat on the fringes of the National League play-off places.

Their bid for a top seven place has been hampered by three consecutive defeats with illness and injury decimating Phil Parkinson’s squad – but Williamson knows that his side will have to be at their best if they are to secure a place in Monday’s second round draw.

He told The NLP: “All focus is on our performance and process for the game – but we know, if we apply ourselves and hit the levels we have in previous home games, we have a massive chance.

“Every team wants to make their home ground a fortress and we are no different – but for us, it’s just about focusing on ourselves and getting our performance right on the day.

“Altrincham are an established National League club now and we’ve had a couple of really enjoyable battles with them when they were in our league.

“They have changed a bit since then and they play very good football.

“They have some very experienced players, but also some younger players that bring a lot of energy to their play.

“It’s a big challenge, they’re a good side, and we will have to be fully focused to beat them.”

Much like their opponents, Williamson’s side go into the game on the back of a defeat after they were beaten by National League North leaders AFC Fylde last weekend.

The Heed boss revealed his players have reacted to that defeat with some hard work on the training pitch and he hopes to see the benefit of their labour on Saturday.

“I was disappointed with the result and pleased with some aspects of the performance.

“I never doubt the commitment, desire and heart of the lads because they always run their socks off.

“But there were areas we could improve, and we have worked on that on the training ground this week.

“We’ve tried to iron out those issues and we will look to apply our hard work on Saturday.”