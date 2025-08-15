Connect with us

Dunston boss issues warning ahead of FA Cup tie

Dunston UTS manager Jon McDonald has warned his players they must ‘get their mentality and preparations right’ ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup preliminary round tie at Thornaby.

The Northern East club saw off neighbours and in last season’s competition before seeing their run ended in the second qualifying round by a replay defeat at .

Their latest run gets underway with a visit to Northern League Division One club Thornaby on Saturday and McDonald has stressed his side could come unstuck if they don’t show the right attitude at Teesdale Park.

He told The : “It’s one of the things we want to have, like every other club, we want to go as far as we can in the FA Cup.

“But it’s also revenue for the club, it’s important for the hardworking people at the club that we generate funds.

“But this will be a tough game, they’ve been promoted into Northern League Division One, it’s a big game for them, so we have to get our mentality and preparations right.

“We need to be on it every week to achieve our goals this season and this game is no different.”

Positive

Dunston UTS manager Jon McDonald (photo Dunston UTS)

After suffering NPL East Division play-off heartache for the second consecutive season last time out, McDonald’s side have enjoyed a productive start to the current campaign.

A narrow home win against was secured last Saturday as Jude Swailes got the only goal on the opening day of the season before the defender scored once again in Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory at East Division newcomers .

McDonald has been impressed with the attitude his players have shown throughout the summer and believes their hard work is paying dividends during the opening week of the season.

“I’m really pleased and I’ve just said to the players that they deserve it for the work they’ve put in during pre-season,” he explained.

“We won’t get carried away because it’s only two games but I feel like we are a different animal this year when we are out of possession and we press high to get the ball back high up the pitch.

“It’s very early days, but two games in, two wins, two clean sheets and six points, it’s a real positive to build on.”

