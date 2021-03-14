Harrogate Town aim to end Non-League reign with a bang

By David Richardson

HARROGATE Town manager Simon Weaver is delighted the 2019-20 FA Trophy final will go ahead and says finishing the competition remained a priority.

The National League play-off final winners have been enjoying a fine debut season in League Two as they challenge for a play-off spot.

Town beat Notts County at Wembley in August, but desperate to return and conclude their club-record run in the Trophy.

“We entered into a competition and did well enough to end up in a final so it’s a massive game for us a club,” Weaver told The NLP. “We don’t look at it that just because we...