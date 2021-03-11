Non-League Finals Day 2019-20 scheduled for May

The 2019-20 Buildbase FA Trophy and FA Vase has been scheduled to take place at Wembley on May 3.

The 2019-20 finals were due to take place on September 27 2020 but were postponed following updated COVID-19 restrictions from the government.

The finals, which sit under the banner of The FA’s Non-League Finals Day, will now take place behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium on Monday May 3 2021.

The FA said: “Despite our best efforts to accommodate limited spectators, a suitable date was sadly not available and both the Buildbase FA Vase Final between Consett and Hebburn Town and Buildbase FA Trophy Final featuring Harrogate Town and Concord Rangers will be played behind closed doors.”

The 2020-21 Buildbase FA Vase will re-start with outstanding matches in the Third Round Proper on Saturday 10 April 2021 and the competition’s full schedule is as follows:

Third Round Proper – Saturday 10 April 2021

Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 17 April 2021

Fifth Round Proper – Saturday 24 April 2021

Sixth Round Proper – Saturday 1 May 2021

Semi Finals – Saturday 8 May 2021

Final – Saturday 22 May 2021

The 2020-21 Buildbase FA Trophy Semi Finals are scheduled for Saturday 27 March 2021 and further details can be viewed here.

The FA’s 2020-21 Non-League Finals Day featuring both the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase Finals will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 22 May 2021 with limited spectators in line with the UK Government’s ‘roadmap out of lockdown’ and further information will be provided at the earliest opportunity.

The four finals will be broadcast live by BT Sport with respective kick off times and further details to be announced in due course.