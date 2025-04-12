DRAMA: Jack Barham wheels away after his late winner handed Aldershot Town victory over rivals Woking PICTURE: Ian Morsman
Isuzu FA Trophy: Jack Barham raises the bar for Aldershot Town to hit new heights

By Jon Couch

Jack Barham admits he was taken aback by the emotional scenes that followed Aldershot Town booking their historic place at Wembley in the Isuzu FA Trophy.
Striker hero Barham headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the Shots battled back from going a goal behind to beat bitter rivals Woking in a tense semi-final last Saturday.
Hundreds of fans from a sell-out EBB Stadium spilled onto the pitch afterwards to celebrate with Tommy Widdrington’s men as the club toasted their first ever trip to the national stadium after 99 years of football in the town.
Barham told how some ...

