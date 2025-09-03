Connect with us

Solihull Moors part company with manager Matt Taylor

Solihull Moors have confirmed the departure of manager Matt Taylor with immediate effect, coming in the wake of Tuesday night’s 1-0 home defeat to Yeovil Town.
END OF THE ROAD: Matt Taylor leaves Solihull Moors after nine months in charge PICTURE: Alamy

The Moors remain winless this season, losing four on the bounce after opening their 2025/26 campaign with three draws.

Taylor leaves the club rooted to the bottom of the table, bringing an end to his nine-month reign since being appointed in January.

He guided Solihull to a 14th-place finish last season. However, a poor start to this campaign has seen him shown the door.

Future endeavours

A statement from the club confirmed: “Solihull Moors can confirm that Matt Taylor has left the club with immediate effect.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Matt for his commitment to the club and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.

“Terry Connor and Elliot Minto have also left and again we thank them for their time at the club.

“The search for a new manager begins immediately, but we are pleased to welcome back James Quinn who will take the team on Saturday for the game at Boston.

“We encourage all supporters to get behind Quinny and the team at Boston and beyond.”

Solihull’s shaky start has been underlined by some punishing results. The Moors suffered a 5-1 drubbing at home to .

They also fell to defeats against and , results that deepened the pressure on Taylor.

The latest defeat to Yeovil proved the final straw, sealing Taylor’s fate at Damson Park.

