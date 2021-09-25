Gareth Jackson steps down at Dunstable Town

DUNSTABLE Town are looking for a new manager following the resignation of Gareth Jackson.

Jackson became manager of the Spartan South Midlands Premier outfit in January 2019 having formed part of the group of supporters and coaches who took over the running of the club in May 2017.

Amid the search for a new boss, Jackson’s assistant, Anthony Christophi, has been placed in charge on a caretaker basis.

Christophi previously led AFC Dunstable U18s to a county cup victory and worked as both assistant manager and first team boss at Ampthill Town.

A statement read: “He [Jackson] has been the consu...