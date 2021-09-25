It’s Darren Bye-field as Walsall Wood boss steps down

FORMER Aston Villa and Walsall striker Darren Byfield has quit as manager of Midland League Premier Division side Walsall Wood.

Photo by Will Kilpatrick.

Byfield, 44, who led the Oak Park outfit to the semi finals of the Buildbase FA Vase season, has resigned for “personal and work commitments”.

His final game in charge was the 2-1 reversal at Shifnal Town last Saturday.

“We would like to wish Darren all the best,” said a statement. “He took us on a great run with us looking to win the league but just missing out on goal difference and then taking us on a fabulous run in the FA Vase.

“Thes...