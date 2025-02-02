JAMES IS SPENNY’S SPOT-KICK MAESTRO

By Mark Simpson

SPENNYMOOR T 2

Taylor 66, Ramshaw 78

BOSTON UNITED 2

Hazel 55, Rowe 59

SPENNYMOOR WON 3-1ON PENS

SPENNYMOOR Town came back from two goals down against to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy for only the second time in a dramatic penalty shootout with Boston United.

The National League visitors looked on course to clinch a place in the last eight of the competition when two quickfire goals early in the second half from Jacob Hazel and Jai Rowe put them in the driving seat at The Brewery Field.

However, the hosts showed great character to dra...