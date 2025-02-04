FA Trophy and FA Vase quarter-final draws: Brickies earn home tie versus Shots

By Harry Whitfield

Sittingbourne will take on Aldershot Town in the FA Trophy quarter-final after their shock 1-0 victory away to National League side Southend United.

The lowest-ranked outfit still left in the competition stunned the Shrimpers with a late goal from Anthony Church.

Sat in second place in the Isthmian League South East Division, Ryan Maxwell’s side are now unbeaten in 28 games.

After the match, Maxwell couldn’t hide his emotions.

FA Trophy quarter-final ties

“I’m not a crier but if any time I was going to have a tear in my eye it would’ve been then,” he said.

Sittingbourne will now take on Aldershot at Woodstock Park — also known as The Staxson Stadium for sponsorship purposes — after they defeated National League South leaders Boreham Wood 2-0 on Saturday.

The other ties for the sixth round include Altrincham, who defeated Eastleigh 1-0, as they will travel to face off against fellow NL play-off hopefuls Rochdale after they saw off Worthing.

National League North side Spennymoor Town earned themselves a trip to Sutton United.

The Moors were victorious on penalties against Boston United, as the match ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Gainsborough Trinity’s heroic run came to an end when Woking secured a 3-0 away victory.

NLN side Oxford City will host the Cards in the next round after they beat NL promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers 1-0.

The quarter-finals are set to take place on Saturday 1 March.

FA Vase quarter-final ties

Whitchurch Alport will travel to face off against Whitstable Town after their 2-1 victory over cup favourites North Shields.

A sublime Harry Bower winner sent Alport into the quarter-finals for only the second time in their history.

The Midland League Premier Division will take on the Oystermen after their 2-1 victory over Fleet Town.

The rest of the draw includes Bourne Town who earned themselves a seventh straight-away draw in the completion.

The Wakes came out on top after a tense 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Atherton Laburnum Rovers.

They will play Combined Counties League Premier Division title challengers AFC Whyteleafe in the next round.

Hartpury University secured a 1-0 away victory over VCD Athletic FC to host Erith & Belvedere — who beat Daventry Town FC 4-2 on penalties in a game that ended 2-2.

Finally, Andover New Street entertain Heanor Town after a 6-5 penalty shootout victory against AFC Stoneham.

Town progressed with a 2-0 victory over Crook Town FC.

The quarter-finals are set to take place on Saturday 1 March.