Whitchurch Alport aim to turn the tables

FIVE-STAR: Whitchurch Alport saw off plucky Clay Cross Town

By Andy Mitchell

Whitchurch Alport should be better placed than most to plot an exact route to Wembley – by following in the footsteps of past conquerors.

The Shropshire side has bowed out of the FA Vase to finalists in two of the past three seasons, winners Newport Pagnell Town in 2022 and runners-up Great Wakering Rovers last term.

Saturday’s fifth-round trip to joint-favourites and 2015 winners North Shields might have some believing history could repeat itself but coach-turned-manager Adam Shillcock – who returned to take the t...