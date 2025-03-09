Andover New Street: Now we’re Streets ahead

By Ken Gaunt

Proud chairman John Ward is thrilled at the progress Andover New Street have made with the Wessex Leaguers just 180 minutes from Wembley.

Struggling to stay afloat at Step 6 just four years ago, New Street sealed a place in the last four with a 1-0 victory against Heanor Town last Saturday.

The Hampshire-based outfit progressed in front of a club-record crowd of just under 1,000.

Next up is a semi-final first-leg trip to AFC Whyteleafe in the first leg on March 29 before they welcome the Combined Counties League side to their Foxcotte Park home a week later.

