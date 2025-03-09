Aldershot Town: Hot shot Tommy Widdrington is fighting fit again

By Danny Rust

Tommy Widdrington says guiding Aldershot Town to the Isuzu FA Trophy final, just weeks after fighting for his life in a hospital bed, would prove the highest point of his managerial career.

The 53-year-old saw his Shots move to within 90 minutes of securing a first-ever trip to Wembley after seeing off giant-killing Sittingbourne last weekend.

It comes just three months after the former Southampton, Grimsby Town and Port Vale midfielder was forced to spend time away from the dugout after suffering two strokes.

Thankfully, Widdrington is back fighting fit once again and the Sh...