Helge Orome: Defeat can help dreamers turn over new Leafe!

By Matthew Nash

AFC Whyteleafe captain Helge Orome admits his side came back down to earth with a bump after reaching the last four of the FA Vase but says that might just be a blessing in disguise.

The FA Vase semi-finalists lost 4-3 at Sandhurst in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South three days after defeating Bourne Town 1-0 at Church Road to move closer to the Wembley final.

That loss ended a 12-match winning run in all competitions that stretched back to their last reverse in the league at Tooting & Mitcham in December.

However, with the first leg of their tie again...