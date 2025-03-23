JEFF STELLING: Perfect day we showcase game

ALL SMILES: Jeff Stelling with Non-League Day founder James Doe at Eastleigh last season

PICTURE: Prostate Cancer UK

PROSTATE Cancer UK has been supporting Non-League Day for more than a decade – and what an occasion the annual celebration always is.

Non-League is all embracing, that the fans are just as passionate and care just as much. You’re part of it. I remember going to Boreham Wood one day where I so close to their manager Luke Garrard that when I said something quite loudly, he heard it and shouted back! We were having an on-going conversation during the game! The same thing happen...