Mark Carruthers: Analysing Northern League clubs’ recent decline in the FA Vase

There was once a time, not so long ago, when the appeared to be the exclusive property of clubs.

Between making history with the first of three consecutive final wins in 2008 to an all-North East final between and Consett in 2020, 11 of the 12 finals involved at least one club from the region.

Of those finals involving North East clubs, only twice did the Vase fail to make its way back to the region as seven different Northern League clubs experienced success in the competition.

However, since Hebburn’s 3-2 victory against Consett the 2020 final (which was actually held in 2021 thanks to Covid-19), Northern League clubs have been conspicuous by their absence on Non-League Finals Day.

Indeed, in the last five seasons, no North East club has made it beyond the quarter-finals and in the last two seasons, the fifth round have proven to be the end of any thoughts of resuming their dominance of the competition.

Momentum Change

A quick rundown of the Northern League clubs that have experienced over the last 15 years gives a clear insight into why there has been something of a momentum change.

Dunston UTS, , , , Hebburn Town, and Whitley Bay have all written their name on the Vase – but only the latter has not progressed into the throughout that time.

Again, in the interests of clarity, it should be added North Shields did enjoy a one-season stay in the Northern Premier League in recent seasons but are now competing in the Northern League once again.

Just one of the region’s beaten finalists, West Auckland Town, remain in the Northern League as Consett and Stockton Town have moved on from Wembley disappointment and now look at home at a higher level.

Whereas the FA Vase was once arguably the main priority for some clubs, promotion has taken now taken precedence – although that is not to suggest the Vase is not an attractive proposition for Northern League clubs.  

There is no doubt a day out at Wembley and experiencing glory on the greatest stage English football has to offer remains an intriguing prospect.

Clubs Left Behind

But the successes of the likes of Spennymoor, Morpeth, South Shields, Hebburn and Stockton, all of whom have claimed multiple promotions after leaving the Northern League, has made an impact on some of the clubs they have left behind.

In the interests of balance, there are some clubs who will feel they do not have the infrastructure or funds to make the step into the Northern Premier League and there is some merit in such a stance given the travel costs involved.

But there is perhaps a feeling now that promotion into step four is becoming a more palatable prospect given the increasing number of clubs plying their trade in the NPL East Division.

As I’ve stated before, there will be nine North East clubs in Step Four next season and each and every one of them will tell you of the lessons they have learnt after experiencing life outside of the Northern League.

Financial and logistical challenges of making the leap will remain and there is work to be done on and off the pitch at some clubs that will hope for success in the Northern League’s top tier next season – but perhaps progression into the Northern Premier League is not the daunting prospect it once was.

By Mark Carruthers

