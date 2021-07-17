Alvechurch 2-0 Oxford City: FA Cup classic is honoured

ALVECHURCH 2

OXFORD CITY 0

ALVECHURCH and Oxford City played five successive draws en route to the FA Cup’s longest-ever tie nearly 50 years ago but there was never much chance of the visiting Hoops finishing all-square at Lye Meadow in the game that marked the occasion.

Such was the dominance of the Southern League hosts that they could have had several more goals against a side that had acquitted themselves far better the previous evening when they lost only 3-2 at home to League One neighbours Oxford United.

There had been all manner of close shaves when the impressive Dave Bellis skimmed the angle with a rising shot just before Alvechurch took a deserved lead.

Luke Yates, who has returned to the club from Halesowen, raced onto a pass from Jamie Willets to beat the advancing Alex Grantham.

Dylan Barkers headed in the second from a 67th-minute corner with substitute goalkeeper Harry Way making a desperate unavailing grab as the ball crossed the line.

STAR MAN: Dave Bellis (Alvechurch)

ENTERTAINMENT: ★★★☆☆