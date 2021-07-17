Blyth Spartans 2-1 Middlesbrough U23s: Dale is back with a bang

By John Chapman

BLYTH SPARTANS 2

MIDDLESBRO’ U23 1

BLYTH Spartans took the scalp of Middlesbrough U23s as Robbie Dale returned from retirement.

It was the first game in front of fans, 616 of them, at Croft Park for 17 months and they were treated to an explosive opening ten minutes.

A totally revamped Blyth roared into a sixth-minute lead when Jordan Hickey found the net after a good link-up between Dale and Dan Maguire.

The lead, however, lasted only two minutes, as Harry Green’s surging run and emphatic finish restored parity.

A youthful Boro had three good chances around the half hour,...