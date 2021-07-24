Billericay Town 4-1 Canvey Island: Olusanya’s treble tops

By Ian Ansell
BILLERICAY TN 4
CANVEY ISLAND 1
A HAT-TRICK from Toyosi Olusanya gave Billericay a comfortable win.
After a bright start from the home team, Canvey had much the better of the first half and Matt Price hit a good early chance straight at keeper Bailey Vose. Connor Hubble then did well to create a chance for Harrison Chatting that was blocked.
The opener came on 28 minutes. Chatting’s shot rebounded off the bar and went back to Kouassi who scored from close range.
A tactical switch by Town at half time changed the game and on 48 minutes as Roman Liburd’s through ball played i...
