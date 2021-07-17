South Shields 6-1 Stockton Town: Mariners have the Anchors all at sea

By Garry King

SOUTH SHIELDS 6

STOCKTON TOWN 1

The rampant Mariners scored three goals in each half to open their pre-season campaign in style.

Alex Kempster headed Nathan Lowe’s centre back across goal for Blair Adams to open the scoring.

Kempster doubled the lead five minutes later-after rounding the keeper to find the net.

It was three through Darius Osei’s header before Adam Nicholson pulled a goal back a minute later.

After the break, Callum Ross found the bottom corner. Four soon became five in front of a sell-out crowd of 973 with Osei again on the scoresheet.

The striker converted J...