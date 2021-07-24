Grimsby Town 0-1 Rotherham United: Macca feels love of town

By James Findlater

GRIMSBY TOWN 0

ROTHERHAM UNITED 1

Ihiekwe 84

GUARD OF HONOUR: Grimsby Town keeper James Mckeown and his daughters walk out before his testimonial match

PICTURE: Lee Blease

JAMES McKeown paid tribute to Grimsby Town’s returning fans as he celebrated a decade with the club in his testimonial match against Rotherham United.

Although the result didn’t quite go his way, with the Mariners falling to a 1-0 defeat after Michael Ihiekwe’s late goal, the day belonged to the long-serving goalkeeper as he was given a rousing reception at Blundell Park.

After being given a guar...