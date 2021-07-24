Blyth Spartans 1-2 South Shields: Darius hits top double to life trophy

By Tom Simmonds

BLYTH SPARTANS 1

SOUTH SHIELDS 2

SOUTH Shields picked up early silverware as Darius Osei’s double saw them lift the CEFO CFS Challenge Trophy at Blyth Spartans.

It was Blyth who had the first chance as Connor Thompson beat the visitors’ keeper Myles Boney to the ball outside the box but his effort rolled wide.

South Shields came out strongly following a water break and took the lead on 25 minutes. Osei met Nathan Lowe’s inswinging corner to head past Alex Mitchell.

The Mariners doubled their lead five minutes into the second half. Conor Tee’s smart footwork created a yard ...