BRAD GETS LINNETS ‘VIBE’

MANAGERIAL MERRY-GO-ROUND

By Neil Harvey

BRAD COOKE says he has a “good vibe” about taking over at Runcorn Linnets.

Cooke, 38, is back in the manager’s hotseat with the NPL West play-off chasers for the first time since leaving Atherton Collieries at the end of the 2022/23 season.

And with trusted assistant Rod Sadler again by his side, Cooke believes it makes for the perfect combination.

“I’ve got a real good vibe and a real good feel of what the club is all about I have obviously watched Runcorn Linnets from afar,” said Cooke on filling ...