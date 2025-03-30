Scopes has pride in Millers reign

Top boss Danny brings end to Aveley glory era

By Danny Rust

DANNY SCOPES insists he will look back on his Aveley reign with immense pride after announcing he is to step away from the dugout at the end of the season.

The 50-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell since taking over at Parkside in October 2021 – having led the club to backto-back promotions from Step 4 into the National League South play-off places, while also adding the Isthmian Velocity Trophy.

But this week the former Concord Rangers boss announced he is set to step down at the end of the season, irrespective of whether ...