Skipper Lloyd Cotton steps up as joint Haywards Heath Town boss

Haywards Heath Town club captain Lloyd Cotton has been promoted to joint manager for the new season alongside Shaun Saunders.

Former Burgess Hill Town, Lewes, Peacehaven & Telscombe star Cotton is taking his first steps into management at Hanbury Park after being asked to step up by the Isthmian League South East Division’s Blues on Wednesday.

Saunders and Cotton have been hard at work for upcoming friendlies against Lewes, Tooting and Mitcham and Worthing organising PT training sessions for the Blues squad on Zoom and at nearby Ardingly College.

Blues chairman Mick Cottingham has told fans the appointment demonstrates the club’s commitment to building on recent successes under one of the most successful manager’s in their history while while injecting new vitality and maintaining continuity.

A Blues statement read: “Lloyd is an intelligent, technically gifted and extremely passionate footballer who wants to not only help the Heath on the pitch but wants to also learn the art of management from the Heath’s most successful manager in recent years, if not ever.

“Shaun feels that this is appointment will help progress the club to the next level.”

