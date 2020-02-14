Storm Dennis already making major impact on Non-League programme

Non-League was battening down the hatches as Storm Dennis started to make its impact felt across the UK on Friday night with National League leaders Barrow AFC one of the first victims.

Their chance to stretch their lead at the top of the table was dashed when their game with Dagenham and Redbridge at Holker Street was postponed with the Daggers facing the long trip north and the Met office issuing yellow and upgraded amber weather warnings as Storm Dennis started to hit.

Barnet’s clash with Harrogate Town at the Hive was the first National League game to fall on Friday, followed within hours by the games at Wrexham and AFC Fylde.

With high winds expected on the South coast, Wealdstone’s visit to Eastbourne Borough in National League South was cancelled. In Vanarama National League North, Darlington announced the postponement of their clash with Leamington. Southport versus Spennymoor Town was also postponed.

Elsewhere, the news ahead of Saturday was equally grim with fans advised to check before travelling with the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League all shedding fixtures on Friday night following a series of early pitch inspections.

Wisbech Town’s clash with Frickley was already off as they continue to clear up after Storm Ciara blew away a stand last weekend. the significant storm damage the Cambridgeshire club’s facilities took earning them an unwanted appearance on Sky Sports News.

NPL North West Division leaders Ramsbottom United definitely dodged a bullet last Saturday, the Harry Williams Riverside Stadium living up to its name after a deluge and resembling a lake, pictured, barely hours after an important 3-0 win over Tadcaster Albion.

Images courtesy of @wisbechtownfc & @RamsbottomUtd/Twitter