Coronavirus battle: Martin Tyler says records should be kept for history

Sky Sports legend and Woking assistant manager Martin Tyler believes this season’s Non-League records and stats shouldn’t be totally wiped out by the coronavirus.

The 74-year-old revered commentator and former Corinthian Casuals striker, pictured, spoke out this week as he self-isolated at his home in Surrey.

Tyler, whose been entertaining the nation on Sky Sports since 1990, told SurreyLive that the records should be allowed to remain and not simply wiped from history as the National League was suspended ‘indefinitely’ on Friday and the Cards effectively went in to hibernation.

“Football needs us to be sympathetic to the difficulties faced by those having to make the decisions,” said Tyler as the UK prepared to enter a third week of lockdown on Monday to combat the Covid-19 global pandemic.

“How we proceed is not our call. We will go along with what the league decides. We have to respect the decisions being made. Not one of us would like to be making them.

“My personal view is, if the league does have to come to a stop, then the season should be recorded and not expunged, which is a word I’ve seen, but not one I like to use.

“I don’t see why results can’t stand, as well as players’ records. In my opinion, to wipe it all out as if it didn’t happen is wrong.

“If we did have to call it a day, it should be recognised as having taken place, even if the records don’t have any consequences for next season.

“We should acknowledge the great effort and dedication put in by so many people. I can understand it if the league is curtailed but to say it didn’t happen is unfair for all those who have taken part.”

Tyler fears the Football Association’s decision to sanction the expunging of all results below the National League could set a precedent for the top two tiers to follow if the season cannot be restarted.

He admitted: “I would love the FA to reconsider. And that’s not to disrespect their decision because they have never been faced with anything like this before. We live in unprecedented times.

“But as a commentator of great goals that are no longer official, or exciting times we’ve had at Woking, for that all to disappear would be disappointing and unnecessary in my view. For the player who has scored 20 goals for example, why not just not allow the records to stand?”

Tyler told also Surrey Live he is ready to get back to work at Woking’s Kingfield Stadium the minute lockdown restrictions are eased and players are allowed to meet and train again.

“We are trying to do what we need to do to be ready,” said Tyler. “We keep in contact with the lads through Josh Casey [captain] and they are all in a WhatsApp group.

“Last week they did a three-mile run and sent through their times which I would hope were given honestly, I’m sure they were.

“Without giving away any secrets there was quite a variety of times from the excellent to the adequate. But we have no concerns because players today are fitness people 12 months of the year and are naturally fit.”

Images courtesy of David Holmes & The Non-League Paper