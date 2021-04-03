Julian Dicks: Time to right some wrongs

By Hugo Varley

ALMOST two years after his Heybridge Swifts side were denied promotion in the cruelest of fashions, Julian Dicks is back in the dugout at Scraley Road – and determined to right past wrongs.

It was May 2019 when Dicks’ Swifts spent 24 hours celebrating what they thought was a dramatic promotion to Step 3, only to see their glory snatched away the very next day through the technicality of an inferior points-per-game ratio.

The former West Ham and Liverpool defender was most recently part of the coaching staff at Premier League West Brom but admits that even while going toe t...