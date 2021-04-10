Bromley 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge: Cheek’s the difference as Ravens march on

By David Richardson

BROMLEY 1

Cheek 32

DAG & RED 0

RAVE UP: Michael Cheek takes the congratulations off his Bromley teammates after scoring the only goal

PICTURE: Ed Boyden

IF EVER there was a match to sum up Dagenham & Redbridge’s season, then it was this one.

Twenty-nine goals scored in 32 games tells the story – just struggling Woking and Barnet have scored fewer.

If only they had a striker in red-hot form like Michael Cheek, the Bromley match winner, then it’s likely Dagenham would still have something to play for.

His first-half strike against his old club was enough fo...