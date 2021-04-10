PENYBONT SHOWING JUST HOW IT’S DONE

WELSH ROUND-UPBy Rob Cole

PENYBONT boss Rhys Griffiths roared a defiant warning in the JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference after his side became the first team to beat reigning champions Connah’s Quay at home in the league since March 2019.“If we can win at Connah’s Quay we shouldn’t be scared of anyone,” said Griffiths after his side’s 2-0 triumph at the Deeside Stadium in the first round of the second phase of the competition threw the destination of the title into the melting pot.It was the first time Penybont had played in the Champions...