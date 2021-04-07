Sutton United management team Matt Gray and Jason Goodliffe agree contract extensions

National League leaders Sutton United have confirmed that manager Matt Gray and assistant Jason Goodliffe have both put pen to paper on extensions to their current contracts.

The duo have overseen a remarkable upturn in fortunes at Gander Green Lane this season to lead the U’s into contention for a first ever promotion into the EFL.

Picture: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

The South London club are currently sat two points clear of second placed Hartlepool United – but do hold three games in hand over Dave Challinor’s side.

Gray and Goodliffe will now head into the business end of the season boosted by the reward of contract extensions and club chairman Bruce Elliott praised the duo for their “tremendous work ethic” after they put pen to paper.

He told the club website: “We often remarked how taking over from Paul Doswell after eleven years of progress at this club was going to be one of the hardest jobs in Non-League football.

“After several years’ experience as an Assistant Manager at EFL and National League clubs, we are Matt’s first club as a “number one” and we could not be more thrilled with the job he has done in his first two seasons in the role.

“He understands what Sutton United is all about, has an extraordinary knowledge of the game and a tremendous work ethic; his superb squad of players and his partnership with Jason and the rest of his Management team have brought results and a brand of football which we can all be very proud of. Long may it continue!”