David Richardson: Heybridge Swifts boss Julian Dicks shows gems exist

By David Richardson

IS THERE a more down to-earth ex-professional managing in Non-League than Julian Dicks?

The former West Ham and Liverpool defender was stood on the touchline alongside Pep Guardiola only a few months ago at Manchester City – and now he’s searching for players at Step 4 to sign for Heybridge Swifts.

Picture: PA Images / Alamy

‘The Terminator’ simply loves football and to him it doesn’t matter what level he is involved at.

In May 2019, he won the Isthmian North play-offs with Swifts but they were denied promotion on the technicality of having a lower points-per-game rati...