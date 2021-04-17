Farsley four earn trials with professional trio

FOUR of Farsley Celtic’s young prospects have earned trials with professional clubs.

Eighteen-year-old Moussa Sidibe set the trend at the National League North club after he was asked to join up with the Barnsley Under-23 set-up.

And he was followed this week by three more players who have caught the eye in Celtic’s acclaimed academy system.

Full-back pair Shawnee Eddy and Yonas Melake have this week linked up with Premier League Sheffield United, while young winger Kieron Murthoo-Williams is being monitored at League Two Bradford City.