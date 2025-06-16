David Stockdale steps up! Farsley Celtic boss agrees takeover deal to secure club’s future

First-team manager David Stockdale and his family have agreed a deal to secure the takeover of Farsley Celtic Football Club from FC 2010 (Holdings) Ltd.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City goalkeeper joined the Leeds-based club as head coach back in February following the departure of Neil Redfearn.

It’s been a tough spell for Celtic, with relegation, off-field payment issues, and a groundshare adding to their woes.

But this latest news brings an end to the controversial Paul Barthorpe reign as owner, with the approval of the takeover subject to final legal technicalities.

Rebuilding

A statement on the club’s website confirmed: “The club can confirm that the Stockdale family has agreed with the major shareholders to acquire 100% of FC 2010 (Holdings) Ltd.

“The formal completion of the purchase is subject to final legal technicalities.

“The club will provide further updates in due course.”

Following relegation in the National League North, Stockdale’s side suffered a further blow with a two-step demotion as they failed to secure the necessary licence for Step 3 or 4.

They’ll now compete in the Northern Counties East League Premier – down at Step 5.

But with a takeover on the horizon, Celtic have a chance to turn the page and start rebuilding after a stormy spell.

