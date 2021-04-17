It’s Pauls no more at Knaresborough Town!

PAUL Stansfield has quit as manager of Knaresborough Town manager after six years in charge.

His assistant Paul Clayton has also left the Manse Lane outfit, who were third from bottom of the Northern Counties East Premier Division with seven points from nine games when the season was declared null and void.

A club statement said: “Paul has given the club some great memories with promotion to the Premier Division by winning the Division One title in 2017/18 season with a record points total and giving the club’s supporters exciting days with cup runs in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy.”

It added: “Both Pauls have been a major influence in guiding Knaresborough Town to the position we are proud to be in now, and they will always be assured of a warm welcome at Manse Lane.

“Both will be greatly missed, and everybody at Knaresborough Town wishes them all the best for the future.”