Combined Counties League chief: League restructure has given a new lease of life

By David Richardson

The National League System restructure will give leagues and clubs fresh impetus going into the new season, says Combined Counties League secretary Alan Constable.

Steps 4-6 are set to have a different look and feel next new season with 110 clubs earmarked for promotion under the proposal, naturally forcing lateral moves, plus the formation of new leagues.

The Combined Counties League will run a second Step 5 division, acquiring most clubs from the Hellenic League, and long-standing servant Constable is looking forward to the new era.

“The Hellenic League have been extr...