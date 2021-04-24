Time to swap the big six for step six – West Didsbury and Chorlton secretary

IT WAS perhaps hardly surprising that fans of West Didsbury and Chorlton were offended by the proposed European Super League seeing as their humble base is midway between two of the socalled ‘Big Six’, Manchester United and Manchester City.

One of their supporters made his feelings known by erecting a banner on the perimeter fence, much to the amusement of the North West Counties League Division One South club’s chairman, Steve Eckersley. “We have got a fantastic set of fans and we enjoy their sense of humour,” he said.

“This has been a slap in the face for them as it has emphasised the gulf between the affluent clubs and grass roots football. It’s disgraceful.”

Secretary Rob Madden, a City fan, added: “I’d like to think that City went in because they didn’t want to be left out and didn’t think about it properly. If we can get more supporters to watch us as result of this, that would be even better. From the club’s perspective, we are quite happy for the banner to be there.”

The banner was created by Matt Painter, a local fan who has gripes about corporate hospitality and the wealth of Premier League clubs thanks to television money. “Fundamentally football should be watched live,” he said. “That’s why I put in the bit about ‘support Non-League’.”