“You’ve all stood up to be counted” says Head of National League System

Laurence Jones, Head of the National League System at The FA

WE BATTLE ON: Football at all levels deserves credit for the way it has handled itself during the pandemic

PICTURE: Ian Burt

I DON’T think anyone could have predicted what was to come over the course of the next year as we sat down to watch the Prime Minister address the nation on March 23, 2020.

Heading into a nationwide lockdown, this was for all of us, the unknown. When I reflect on events over a year later, I think it’s safe to say what we’ve lived through has been unprecedented. A challenge like no other that has affected ...