Coby Rowe has aced a miracle return at Sutton United

By David Richardson

BACK IN BUSINESS: Sutton United’s Coby Rowe

PICTURE: Paul Loughlin

SUTTON United centre-back Coby Rowe has completed his road to recovery after suffering a horror injury which left him in intensive care.

The 25-year-old ruptured his kidney in a collision against Yeovil Town in October, but returned to action last weekend.

Rowe had played every minute for the U’s at the start of the season as they made their early mark on the National League and took to the pitch again as a second half substitute in their 4-0 victory at Altrincham.

“It’s been nearly six months, it was ...