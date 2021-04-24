Stream is the ideal move for ‘The Real ESL’

THE Essex Senior League have unveiled Sports Ground Developments as the new sponsors of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup and Trophy Competitions – and fans won’t miss a kick of the action.

The League – dubbed the ‘real’ ESL this week in a light-hearted response to the collapse of the European Super League – have announced a new innovative live streaming of matches as part of the sponsorship package.

Sports Ground Developments (SDL) have been around for nearly 10 years providing ground development ideas and/ or services to clubs across the UK covering a wide variety of sports.

Managing director Tom Cooper said: “I am really excited to be partnering with such a progressive league. The Essex Senior League is clearly to the forefront on a number of fronts, including the Live Streaming of matches.

“Given our record growth which will continue to be driven by the current and future product range of Sports Ground Development, which will include LED pitch side rolling advertising boards, there is a clear alignment of the vision of both parties that makes the sponsorship arrangement a natural fit.”

Essex Senior League secretary Michelle Dorling added: “Sports Ground Development Ltd sponsoring Essex Senior League in thinking differently to develop opportunities for an additional revenue through Live Streaming to help clubs. Innovative and forward thinking organisations working together to benefit football.”