Lee Fowler: Radcliffe feel like my perfect fit

By Lee Fowler
I’M SO HAPPY TO SIGN A NEW DEAL
WE MAY be waiting for competitive football to return, but it’s still been a busy period for everyone at Radcliffe – and that’s why I am delighted to be signing a new two-year deal.
I’ve really embedded myself in the culture of the football club while putting my stamp on it too. When you’ve got a support network around you like the one I have at Radcliffe, it’s the perfect fit for me.
FIRST-CLASS FACILITIES: Radcliffe’s Neuven Stadium
PICTURE: Shutter Press
Ultimately I’ve not actually managed many games since arriving last February. But we’...
