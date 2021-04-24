Columnists, Non-League Paper

Lee Fowler: Radcliffe feel like my perfect fit

on

More in Columnists:

By Lee Fowler

I’M SO HAPPY TO SIGN A NEW DEAL
WE MAY be waiting for competitive football to return, but it’s still been a busy period for everyone at Radcliffe – and that’s why I am delighted to be signing a new two-year deal.
I’ve really embedded myself in the culture of the football club while putting my stamp on it too. When you’ve got a support network around you like the one I have at Radcliffe, it’s the perfect fit for me.

FIRST-CLASS FACILITIES: Radcliffe’s Neuven Stadium
PICTURE: Shutter Press

Ultimately I’ve not actually managed many games since arriving last February. But we’...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login