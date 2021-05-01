Ambitious Hashtag United agree historic sportswear deal

HASHTAG United, the Football and eSports club formed by creator Spencer Owen in 2016, have agreed a five-year sponsoring deal with German sporstwear brand Hummel.

The Tags will be launching new bespoke Hummel home and away kits for the 2021/22 season, and for the first time, the club will have a third bespoke top that will be worn by the eSports team for the FIFA 22 season.

From the summer, fans will be able to buy the full range of playing and training kit, as well as a range of branded leisure wear.

Chairman and founder Owen said: “I’m incredibly excited about our new club partnership with Hummel.

“The fact they’ve shown such long-term support for what we do underlines our intent to be around for a long time and will empower us to continue pushing boundaries and leading the way in a revolution of football and football content.”

Hummel CEO Allan Vad Nielsen said: “Hashtag United is a one-of-a-kind football club and we’re extremely proud to have signed an agreement to work alongside them.”