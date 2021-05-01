Finals Day is a free-for-all after BT Sport decision

TOMORROW’S Non-League Finals Day at Wembley will be free-to-air for anyone to view – even if you don’t have a BT Sport subscription.

BT Sport’s coverage will be available to all via btsport.com, the BT Sport App, BT TV, the Sky Digital Satellite platform, and, Virgin Media channel 100.

Coverage runs from 12.45pm until 9:15pm, and will also feature an hour-long episode of The Grassroots Football Show and Proud To Be Town; a documentary from the award-winning BT Sport Films series, which charts the journey of Harrogate Town from Non-League to the Football League.

Coverage gets underway from 12.45pm of Consett v Hebburn Town in the FA Vase Final on BT Sport 1.

The Grassroots Football Show follows at 3.30pm before the FA Trophy Final between Concord Rangers and Harrogate Town gets underway at 4.30pm. Proud to Be Town starts at 7.30pm.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “Our commitment to football at all levels of the game is resolute.”

● Meanwhile, kick-offs for the final round of matches in the National League on Saturday May 29 have been brought forward to 12.30pm.